Navya Naveli Nanda sends a care package to Suhana Khan; Ananya Panday compliments her bestie's entrepreneurial journey

The BFF squad of Bollywood Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor do not fail to make headlines. As we know, Navya Naveli Nanda has become an entrepreneur now. She focus is on women's health, which is a hugely neglected issue all over the world. She has sent a care package to her friend Suhana Khan who is now travelling abroad. Suhana Khan shared the picture on social media. It has a pouch, a bottle and a small diary. The packaging looks very pretty. Navya Naveli Nanda decided to stay away from Bollywood and venture into business. Also Read - Ananya Panday drops the BOMB in a SEXY bralette and semi-sheer skirt – view pics

Also Read - Chunky Panday reveals the BEST CAREER ADVICE he's given Ananya Panday; says, 'I was scared if she'd be accepted or not' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Navya Naveli Nanda has broken her finger of late, and is taking care of the same. She posted a picture of hers on social media with a message that 14 per cent of start-up entrepreneurs in India were women. In the pic, she looks good in yellow pants and a white top. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Chunky Panday reveals when season 2 will go on floors [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Seeing the picture, Ananya Panday commented, "Little baby navzar," while Maheep Kapoor left hearts for the lady. The best comment came from her grandfather, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, "Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you". Her mom also left an I Love You message for her.

As we know, being an entrepreneur is in her genes. The young lady is the scion of the Nanda family which is known for the Escorts Group. Her dad Nikhil Nanda is a billionaire. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan has also shown his entrepreneurial skills with his sporting businesses. But the friendship of these girls is pure goals!