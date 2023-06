Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda once called out on the ingrained sexism that prevails in their family. Back then, Navya shared that her mother Shweta Bachchan, usually asked her to host guests, when her brother Agastya Nanda was also capable of attending them. However, the young entrepreneur seems to have rectified her statement. In a recent interview, Navya asserted that she and her brother were raised as equals. She emphasised on how Agastya also prepares tea for the guests whenever they come over. Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda get papped together; rumoured couple enjoy a mid-week movie date [WATCH VIDEO]

Navya Naveli Nanda reveals Agastya Nanda makes tea for guests

Speaking about the gender-fluid roles in the Bachchan family, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “My mother has raised me and my brother in a similar way.” Navya mentioned how she is comfortable handling “household finances”, and Agastya Nanda is equally adept in preparing and serving tea to their guests. “The responsibility of financing and budgeting was split equally between us. I do what my brother does, and he does what I do,” she added, during her interview with Josh Talks. According to Navya, the egalitarian environment in their household got more pronounced with Agastya Nanda now beginning to earn money. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]

Agastya Nanda in The Archies

For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is ready to mark his debut as an actor in the much-anticipated Netflix production The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also stars Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal. The Archies is the screen adaptation of the popular Archies comics. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan 50th marriage anniversary: Abhishek Bachchan wishes on 'Golden Jubilee'; Navya Nanda shares cutest picture

Trending Now

Navya Naveli Nanda's inspiration

Navya Naveli Nanda is highly inspired by the women in her life, namely mother Shweta Bachchan, grandmother Jaya Bachchan, as well as her aunt. Talking about her grandmother, Navya revealed that Jaya Bachchan always considered women to be the “best entrepreneurs” who have excellent “management skills.” The veteran star refused to differentiate between the job of a housewife, and that of a company’s CEO, establishing that both professions were equally important, Navya recalled.