Navya Naveli Nanda turned a brand ambassador for L'Oréal brand and many thinks she isn't worth it. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter shared the video of her endorsement on her Instagram profile and ever since then the internet is divided and she is getting mixed response, while some are going gaga over her beauty and are asking her to follow her grandfather's footsteps while many are lashing her for endorsing and taking the place of under privilege hardworking individual and are reminding her why she is doing endorsements, she never wanted to become an actor.

Navya chose a different path and she is more into social workings and NGO and is an independent woman since very young age , thanks to her being the Bachchan, things obviously got easy, but the girl is dedicated to her work and keeps sharing it on her social media platform that has 909k followers. Navya Naveli Nanda has turned a brand ambassador for the same brand of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the fans are amazed to see her following her footsteps and how. Navya is one of the most loved and celebrated star kids and she often leaves her followers and loved ones impressed with the kind of work she has been doing, talking about criticism ever since the nepotism debate every star kids faces the radar and now they are used for this unfair treatment.

Navya often grabs headlines to her relationship rumours with star Siddharth Chaturvedi, however they both often refrain speaking about it as it's their personal choice, however public has a lot of interest due to them being an influential figures. Meanwhile talking about Navya's endorsement she looks absolutely ravishing and her confidence is admirable. While Navya not be a part of films but her brother Agastya Nanda is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with in The Archies.