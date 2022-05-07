has decided to stay away from Bollywood, but ’s granddaughter, who is a successful entrepreneur, always grabs everyone's attention because of her social media posts. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram in which she is wearing a t-shirt which gives a strong message. In Hindi, it’s written on T-shirt ‘क से कंसेंट‘. Well, this t-shirt of Navya has grabbed her grandfather’s attention and Big B commented on the post, ‘Cool’. She captioned the post as, “क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it.” Also Read - KGF Chapter box office collection day 23: Yash starrer effortlessly enters Rs 400 crore club; yet to beat Baahubali 2 in Hindi belt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Well not just Amitabh Bachchan, but Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and uncle have also commented on it. Abhishek commented, “Beauty.” Shweta wrote, “Cute.” Also Read - Lock Upp Winner: Munawar Faruqui BEATS Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi and others with unimaginable numbers of votes [POLL RESULT]

Netizens have also loved the caption on the T-shirt. A netizen commented, “Love this caption !!” Another Instagram user wrote, “I love the t-shirt!! क से कंसेंट needs to be taught to each and every individual!!” One more netizen commented, “Super duper, Navya.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike reveals what it is like to resemble King Khan; shares, 'When puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK'

Navya is a businesswoman and she is the co-founder of the brand Aara Health. While she has decided to stay away from films, her brother Agastya Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with ’s The Archies. The movie, which will be premiered on Netflix, is currently in production and also stars ’s daughter and ’s daughter in the lead roles.

Earlier, in an interview with Barkha Dutt, Navya had said, “I enjoy dancing and things like that but it was never something I took seriously that I would do this as a career. I was always more inclined towards business. My grandmother and aunt were both working women. They were also were involved in the family business in some capacity. My father, grandfather would take their opinion on it. That was always a world that excited me a lot more. I am also the fourth generation of the Nandas to take over that. I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and take that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done.”