Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been fighting a nasty court battle for a couple of years now. Things had taken an ugly turn for sure but they have now decided to put all those things in past and move on in their lives. Yes, you read that right. Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have decided to part ways amicably. Their children are also happy and even Aaliya has no issues with Nawazuddin now. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the same.

Aaliya reveals her kids are in Dubai and will determine where they want to live

Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fight affected the kids deeply. There was a video that Aaliya had shared wherein their daughter Shora was crying while their son, Yaani seemed scared too. They were in Mumbai back then. But now, both the kids are in Dubai. The court agreed with Nawazuddin that the studies of the children should not suffer. Aaliya reveals that the court ordered Nawazuddin to clear their issues and also put a condition on him to take care of everything in Dubai. Aaliya adds that Nawazuddin has taken care of everything. Aaliya with her kids, Yaani and Shora are in Dubai right now. Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's court case made headlines in Entertainment News quite often.

Aliya shares she has no problems with Nawazuddin for now

Aaliya Siddiqui reveals that living in Dubai is not easy as they have some financial issues. Since the court ordered Nawazuddin to take care of everything and make sure that the kids are safe and living comfortably, Aaliya's problems have been solved. Aaliya reveals that the court has left the decision to the kids whether they want to stay in Mumbai or in Dubai. However, first, they have to complete their studies in Dubai. Talking about her relationship status, Aaliya has applied for divorce. Before that, Aaliya wishes to sit with Nawazuddin and sort out their differences. Aaliya revealed the court has asked them to settle their matter outside of court. Given that Nawaz is travelling, they are yet to resolve issues between them. But now, since her kids are happy, she has no problems with Nawazuddin.