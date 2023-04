Nawazuddin Siddiqui might be going through a rough patch in his personal life but as an actor he never fails to deliver. Of late, he has been seen in a couple of music videos. One of them is with Neha Sharma and the other with Nikki Tamboli. The actor has slayed in both of them with his moves and expressions. As we know, he had a very turbulent divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The lady alleged that he threw their kids, Shora and Yanni out of his Versova home. The actor has maintained that she is lying. The Court has told them to handle the issue amicably for the sake of kids. In the mean time, he is busy with his projects. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya to part ways amicably; latter says, 'I don't have any problem' after a lengthy court battle

Take a look at Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's video

We can see that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is looking good in his denims, brown tee and jacket. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has worn a yellow lehenga. She is one stunner. It looks like some netizens found them to be a good looking pair. They told them that they should tie the knot. We wonder how shocked the pair will be to know that netizens are shipping them as a real life couple? Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya questions demand of children's custody being an absent father; reveals kids don't want to meet him

Upcoming projects of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The actor has three movies in his kitty. He has been part of Emmy nominated shows like Sacred Games and McMafia. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is doing a Telugu movie as well. The domestic tussle with his wife has affected him deeply as per his statement. He said that his kids missed out on school in Dubai. His estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that the children do not wish to stay with him. She also said that his family was mentally abusive.

We are sure that none of the two actors will find this funny. Neha Sharma is also a part of the song Jogiya Sa Ra Ra Ra.