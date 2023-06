Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru on Wednesday. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead. While Nawazuddin plays the role of a junior artiste in Hindi films, Avneet is showcased as an aspiring actor. The trailer takes us through the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, who hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. While the dark-comedy looks like one entertaining ride, the lip lock scene between Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur didn’t go down well among fans. They called out the production as well as Kangana Ranaut for casting the two stars as lovers, despite their huge age gap. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut talks about the shady audition offices and offers, 'have seen the underbelly of Bollywood'

“Nawaz kissing 28 years younger avneet,” a user tweeted. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has “moved on” in life, spills beans on her new relationship

Nawaz kissing 28 years younger avneet ☠️ :- pic.twitter.com/xSPvYxWJRH — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) June 14, 2023

Another said, “Doesn’t look good or I don't know how Avneet Kaur's families are comfortable watching her doing all this with @Nawazuddin_S” Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya introduces her new 'friend'; fans of Sacred Games star assassinate her character

Trending Now

Bravo!! #BollywoodKiGandagi Dsnt look good or I don't know how aveet kaur's families are comfortable watching her doing all this with @Nawazuddin_S ??? pic.twitter.com/OrypJW7MUW — sakshi upadhyay@ (@sakshi143511) June 14, 2023

Some even called it “ridiculous.” “20 years old Tic Toker Avneet Kaur does on screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this She's one of the highest earning tic toker, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level,” a tweet read.

“Avneet Kaur who was aged about 18 years at the time of shooting is kissing a man aged 47 at the time of shooting. Totally disgusting.”

Now these filmmakers are promoting pedophilia. Avneet Kaur who was aged about 18 years at the time of shooting is kissing a man aged 47 at the time of shooting. Totally disgusting. pic.twitter.com/W3vP8KtexP — Kartik (@Kartik85857311) June 14, 2023

They even called out Kangana Ranaut for going forward with the scene. “That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie.. WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward.. The Age Gap is 28 f****** years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai …,” a fan said.

That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie.. WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward..

The Age Gap is 28 fu(king years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai ... — Shubham (@Katariya_007) June 14, 2023

Watch Full Trailer Here:

Original Star Cast of Tiku Weds Sheru

During the trailer launch event of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the film was initially called Divine Lovers. It was launched back in 2016 in the presence of the original star cast, Irrfan and Kangana, along with director Sai Kabir. The film got stalled because Sai fell severely ill for three to four years. And, when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020.

Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Manikarnika Films, will stream on Prime Video India on June 23. Notably, it is the maiden production of Kangana Ranaut.