has written a long note on social media. He has said that the accusations that he has thrown Aaliya and his kids out of their huge Versova home are complete lies. He said that his wife only wants to fulfill her demands for more money by holding the kids hostage. He said that he pays Rs five to seven lakh per month to his wife for the upkeep of his kids and her. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he showed restraint as he did not wish his kids to be further affected in this whole drama that has panned out. He stated that the videos are fabricated and do not reveal the reality.

ICYMI, Aaliya Siddiqui put out a tearful video where she said that he threw them out of the house. She said their daughter Shora cannot believe that he can be so unkind. It seems he is not allowed to enter their Versova home as their mother is unwell. Aaliya Siddiqui and his brother Shamas have a lot of issues between them. Their mother is unwell and her condition is deteriorating day by day.

Fahmaan Khan, Sundeep Sharma and sent love and strength to the actor. It seems the kids have missed 45 days of schooling in Dubai. The actor has slammed her for holding the kids as hostage. Aaliya said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dreams of making his daughter an Hollywood actress. She also said that he does not acknowledge Yanni as his son. Aaliya said that her mother-in-law called her grandson as illegitimate. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has faced immense ire from netizens on social media. We just hope things go well for the kids.