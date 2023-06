Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally reacts to the backlash for his liplock with his Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur, who is making her Bollywood debut with the actor, and the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut. Ever since the trailer of the film came out, fans and netizens have been calling the liplock between Nawazuddin and Avneet cringe due to the huge age gap between the onscreen couple. Nawazuddin, in his recent interaction, was asked about the criticism that he has been facing for his romance with Avneet, who is half his age, to which the Sacred Games actor replied that romance is ageless. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reveals how she will deal with Salman Khan's wrath; says, 'Galti karungi toh...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Expressing his disappointment over younger generation trolling for romancing Avneet Kaur who is 21 , the 49 year old actor said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination: Puneet Superstar gets thrown out of Salman Khan show within a day? Here's what we know

"Why will there be a problem? Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don’t know romance." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking care of kids in France, reveals estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Trending Now

The Tiku Weds Sheru actir furter added," Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love or breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?" Nawazuddin has been trying his luck in Bollywood for quite some time now, as his films haven't yet become box office hits, but he is an extremely gifted actor, and no one can take that from him.