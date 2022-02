Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays host to Kangana Ranaut at his new bungalow; Dhaakad actress thanks him for a lovely evening

hosted a party an intimate party for his team Tiku Weds Sheru at his new lavish house last night. was the special guest of the evening and she was overwhelmed with all the hospitality by the actor. Taking to her Instagram she thanked Nawaz for being such a lovely host and wrote, " Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir hosted team Tiku Weds Sheru at his new bungalow last night. Thank you for the lovely evening, sir". Earlier too the actress heaped praises for the Sacred Games actor for designing his dream bungalow by himself, " Sir ne aapna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai... bahut bahut mubaarak.". Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 8 more on-screen female avatars of Bollywood stars that will make you go ROFL [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vinod (@vinodrsingh679)

Kangana Ranaut shares a great bond with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and doesn't leave a chance to praise him and his acting skills. The actress has turned producer with Tiku Weds Sheru where Nawaz and Avneet Kaur will be the leads. The film is reportedly a dark comedy and will have a theatrical release before streaming on OTT. Nawaz is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, his talent is impeccable and he has received rewards and recognition across the globe. Kangana often addresses him as the world's best actor and we indeed can't wait to watch him in his next produced by the actress.