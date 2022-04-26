is one actor who is known to speak his mind. At the Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, he questioned why Hindi film directors spoke in English. He minced no words in explaining his displeasure. He said, “Hamare yaha pe sirf aise hai ki, Hindi film industry, Bollywood mein aisa hai ki director pata nahi konsi tangency pe baat kar raha hai, assistant kuch apni kheer bana raha hai, actor bilkul akela khada hua hai. Ek jo acha actor hai, theatre ka actor, jis bichare ko English vinglish nahi ati, lekin samajh hi nahi pa raha hai. Idhar udhar dekh raha hai, ho kya raha hai, chal kya raha hai, ussi character ke baarein mein baat karre hai, usse samajh hi nahi ara (Over here, in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood, the director himself is on some other tangency, the assistant is doing his own thing and the actor is left standing alone. A good actor from the theatre, who may not know English, might be looking here and there trying to understand what is going on. It is his character whom they talking about, and he himself does not know what he is going to do.)" Also Read - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer not yet banned in Saudi Arabia; here’s what stopping the film’s release

He went on to say that it's different when it comes to South films. "South mein kya hai, Tamil mein baat karte hain, proud feel karte hain. Kannada hain toh Kannada mein baat karte hain… Saare writers bhi Kannada mein baat kar rahe hain, director bhi, saare local hain. Sabko samajh aa rahi hain sabki baatein (In the South, Tamil crews are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters, directors all speak in Kannada. They understand what's being said on set)," said the actor.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and in key roles.