Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui to settle their long-due and nasty court case, as per reports. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family filed an FIR against Aaliya. After that, Aaliya made several allegations against Nawazuddin and his family. She recently accused Nawazuddin and his family of throwing her and her kids out of their Andheri bungalow. And now, it is said that Aaliya and Nawazuddin are going to settle their differences and their case as well. Yes, you read that right. It was in 2021 that first, the case came to light.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ready to take back his case?

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui. As per a report in ETimes, the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his court case against Aaliya. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Pradeep Thorat that the Haddi actor told the court that his kids had been missing from school in Dubai and he was unable to trace them which is why he filed the habeas corpus petition in the first place. The lawyer says that he is aware of the limited relief their the Tiku Weds Sheru actor will get in this case. However, Nawaz' claims were that he had not seen his children physically. If his concerns are addressed, Nawaz will withdraw his petition, Etimes quoted India Today.

Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer on the petition filed by Nawaz

Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer Shikhar Khandelwal said that the petition was unnecessary on Nawazuddin's part and alleged that it was Nawaz who did not come to meet his kids while she was staying at his Andheri Bungalow. The lawyer claims that Aaliya has never stopped Nawazuddin from meeting their children. He also questioned how Nawaz did not know that Aaliya and their kids are staying in their Andheri Bungalow. Aaliya only went to court to quash the FIR filed by Nawazuddin's family. Nawazuddin and Aaliya will attend the court hearing on 27th March next and then proceed with the case. Khandelwal also questioned lawyer Thorat's claims that there is a demand for money which has been communicated through lawyers via emails.