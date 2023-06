Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way, and the actor proved his mettle in every role, be it big or small screen time; he was just spectacular. And as he is enjoying the release of Next along with Neha Sharma, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawaz is speaking to many media houses, and in one of his chats, he was accused of being misbehaved by the people on set because at that time he was not "Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he said,"Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauds YRF headed by Aditya Chopra for making everyone eat together and insists every production house follow this.

Further adding about being dragged by the collar because he tried to sit and eat with the A-List actor, he said," On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses have divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry. I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through".

Indeed, this is shameful on how people are treated due to their class and status even today, while Nawaz fans come in support of him and slam this kind of elitism. Well, there have been lots of actors who have opened up about being cornered and facing favouritism, bullying, and more, and now this kind of act that Nawaz faced is humiliating and saddening. One user slammed and said, " MUMBAI KA SAB SE BADA GUTTER". Another said," Truth is even bitter When tables turn ..". Fans are expressing disappointment and how.