and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been constantly making headlines for feud in their married life. For a long time, they have had an ugly fight and now are now on the edge to separate with divorce. Earlier this week, the Sacred Games actor filed a defamation case against his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya demanding ₹100 crores and an apology letter. Now, it is reported that the actor reached out for a settlement but his wife confirmed that divorce will happen soon.

Aaliya revealed that reached out to her for a settlement but she is yet to respond and will also keep custody of the kids. The actor also filed for kids custody but his wife is reluctant to leave them with their father and will fight for their charge. She told ETimes, "Divorce will happen, that's for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don't want to live with him."

Aaliya also revealed that she has been asked to vacate the rented apartment she is currently staying in. Her last date to vacate the flat was 30th March, but she requested a month's extension as she is unable to find another accommodation. She revealed societies are refusing to give her property on rent thanks to this dispute. A few weeks ago Nawaz's wife claimed that she was forced out of his palatial Andheri bungalow.

Aaliya also mentioned that she is losing out on funds and as a result, both the kids are missing school. However, she has enlisted them in varied classes to keep them up-to-date with the latest education. Alaiya also indicated that after the divorce from Nawazuddin, she will keep her original name, Anjana Kishore Pandey.