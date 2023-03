Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are fighting a nasty legal battle right now. Aaliya Siddiqui has levelled a lot of allegations again the Tiku Weds Sheru actor. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a statement on his social media handles. Nawaz has denied all the allegations levelled against him by Aaliya Siddiqui. He has expressed his concerned about the kids, Shora and Yani not going to school. And now, Shamas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, has also shared a clip alleging the actor would beat his staff boys. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut once again supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife; says, 'Silence doesn’t always gives us peace'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would beat his staff boys?

For a long time now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for their nasty legal battle. A day after Nawaz gave his clarification in a statement, his brother Shamas Siddiqui have shared an audio recording which alleges that the Haddi actor would beat his staff boys. Shamas called the audio recording a gift of Holi. Shamas shared that as per Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager, he would beat his staff as a routine. Shamas claimed that the video will be released.

In the audio recording, we hear two men talking. The manager, it seems asks about the actor beating his staff boy named Monu. The boy confirms that same and claims he was hit twice. The boy claims that Nawazuddin hit the boy the morning of the day he had his film's shoot.

Check out the tweet of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas here:

Got this video as a gift of #Holi ?...As per routine, #NawazuddinSiddiqui beats his staff – his manager is telling that he hit his boy for the second time.

Although this donkey has also been beaten in the airport and office.

Its proper video will be released Great Man… https://t.co/Ztv0WxyGjX pic.twitter.com/CRv4fUNC2H — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) March 7, 2023

Before this tweet, Shamas had revealed that Nawazuddin will take care of them but is not attached to any of them. Shamas claimed that Nawazuddin also left his hand when he was shooting for Bole Chudiyan. Shamas said that Nawaz refused to shoot for the film until his dues were paid. Shamas also claimed that he didn't want Nawaz to be a part of the film as it will affect his real bond.

Talking about Nawazuddin's statement, the actor has claimed that he has bought a flat for Aaliya in Versova already. He alleged that his kids have been held hostage and that Aaliya has been blackmailing him to get his money.