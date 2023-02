Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are embroiled in a legal battle. They are fighting a nasty court case which has taken an uglier turn. A couple of days ago, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video online in which she revealed that a rape case was filed yesterday. Aaliya has also accused Nawazuddin and his family of trying to snatch the kids away. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are parents to two kids, Shora and Yaani. And now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Siddiqui has shared more details about Nawazuddin. He says the Tiku Weds Sheru actor has a habit of abandoning. Shamas also reacted to claims of Nawaz disowning his son. Also Read - Airport Fashion Alert: Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more; see what your favorite celebs are wearing [Watch Video]

Shamas Siddiqui reveals Nawazuddin has a habit of abandoning

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been trending in Entertainment News every day due to the ongoing case. And now, Shamas Siddiqui has shared his side of the story. Shamas claims that Nawaz abandoned his directorial Bole Chudiyan. Nawaz refused to shoot until he got his dues leaving his brother frustrated. Shamas revealed that he never wanted Nawaz to work in Bole Chudiyan. He felt their relationship will turn sour if their professional differences arose and that's what happened. After that, Shamas shared that Nawaz asked his family to stop contacting him or his kids. And that the family also obliged. It was his other brother, Asma Siddiqui who revealed the same to him. Shamas adds that Nawaz never helped any of his brothers in their careers, however, admits to getting help during a land dispute.

Shamas reveals Asma has filed cases against Nawazuddin

In an interview with Etimes, Shamas revealed that Asma has filed a couple of cases against Nawazuddin. Asma, Shamas shares, lives in Dehradun. It was reported that Asma had filed a case against Nawaz for cheque bouncing.

Has Nawazuddin disowned his son?

Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that Nawazuddin and his family have disowned their son. There were claims on Nawaz's mother's part that she called their son illegitimate. Shamas shared that his mother may have said it in anger but Nawaz has not disowned his son.