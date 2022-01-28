has come a long way in the film industry. From being a side actor in Munna Bhai MBBS to being the main lead in Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career graph has been phenomenal. He is one of those actors who is known to deliver his best no matter what! Well, he is also among those who deserves the best then. The Sacred Games actor has finally got his dream home in Mumbai. A lavish bungalow that is nothing short of a palace. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Sohail Khan took a royal dig at Hrithik Roshan, 'Even if he works for 10 years, he won’t be able to do what Nawazuddin Siddiqui does'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of his dream home. It is a bungalow that has all the royal feels. The walls are painted in pristine white and the door is made of dark wood. The house has huge balconies, glass windows, chandeliers and more. The house boasts of a plush garden where Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen seated, enjoying the weather. As per reports, it took three years for this house to complete and the actor personally looked into the interiors of the house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has named his bungalow Nawab after his father. He shared the picture with the caption, "A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it's his inner purity that brings out the Good Act."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has Adbhut and 2 in his kitty. He also has Tiku weds Sheru which is being produced by . The film also stars Avneet Kaur.