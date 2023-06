Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a well-known face of Bollywood. However, he is not devoid of controversies. Recently, his estranged wife Aaliya had made certain claims against the actor. They are currently undergoing a divorce. After a very public feud, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya were asked by the court to resolve issues mutually. Now, Aaliya has shared a picture with a friend on social media and spoke about relationships and being happy in life. Her post has received a drastic reaction from netizens. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he was dragged by the collar when he sat to eat with an A lister actor; fans slam this elitism in Bollywood

Aaliya reveals all about her new bond in the latest post

In a long note, Aaliya wrote that it took her 19 years to get out of a relationship that she treasured and her children are her priority. And then she further added, "However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all." In the end, she questioned if she does not have the right to be happy? She hasn't shared the name of her new friend yet.

A lot of her followers showed her support but some of 's fans even slammed her by resorting to character assassination.

Check out Aaliya's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Check out reactions to Aaliya's post below:

Netizens at times can really get utterly nasty but the fact does not change that she has all the right to be happy.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife and children moved to Dubai after the feud. She is trying to get her life back to normal. To Indian Express, Aaliya had spoken about the divorce and praised court's order about their children. She said, "The judge has also taken a good decision where they have told our children that they can stay wherever they feel comfortable, whether it is Dubai or in India. The court has asked to mutually resolve it."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra and more. His last film was JogiRa Sara Ra Ra that released in May. For more entertainment news, watch this space.