In 2020, a shocking news report surfaced stating that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya parted ways. The latter had filed for divorce. It was sudden and left the actor's fans shocked. And the latest reports on the same have surfaced. Aaliya's lawyer has made some shocking claims on Twitter. He states that Aaliya is being harassed and that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have done everything possible to remove her from their house. Aaliya's lawyer is not getting a chance to meet her to get her signatures on the court cases filed. Check out the details shared by Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee below:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife's lawyer reveals shocking details

A couple of hours ago, Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui shared videos on Twitter. He claimed that he was stopped from meeting his client by a security guard. He wanted to get some papers signed for the court cases and he was not allowed to. The security guard also took some names such as Anwar Bhai and Shiv. When the advocate asked who they are, the security guard was silent. He was on call and he refused to let the lawyer enter the premise. The security guard even threatened to hit his head.

Aaliya Siddiqui threatened?

The advocate revealed that Nawazuddin and his family members have filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. He also made shocking claims of them threatening to get her arrested. She was called to the police station every day after sunset, claims the lawyer. The lawyer also claims that no police came forward to protect Aaliya's rights and that her modesty was questioned before the police officers. That's not it, even the legitimacy of Aaliya and Nawazuddin's minor son was questioned, revealed the lawyer. And despite all the claims, the police took no action against the complaint filed under Section 509 of IPC. Check tweets:

Audacity shown by the "Security Guard" proves multiple things

a) He believes that his employer can handle & buy anything with power & money

b) He also has full faith that Police is on his side.

Disgusting & shameful. https://t.co/fNZNdFJSfH — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 29, 2023

Will find out who this person named Shiv & this so-called Anwar Bhai are & how they are connected with @Nawazuddin_S

Note that the Security Guard even had the audacity to threaten us with false case by harming his ownself. He realized later that he is dealing with an Advocate https://t.co/eODf1RJPAA pic.twitter.com/ebvGUgeA5D — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 30, 2023

@Dev_Fadnavis @maharashtra_hmo @CPMumbaiPolice @DrSEShinde Versova Police refused my clients' FIR when her modesty was insulted before them. Instead TRESPASS FIR was filed against her for entering husband's house. Now ensure assistance in 498A to my client against @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/fNZNdFJSfH pic.twitter.com/OKMwXTJTFa — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 31, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife surviving without basic facilities

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya's divorce has yet again made it to the headlines in Entertainment News. The lawyer claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did not let Aaliya avail the basic needs and facilities of human being such as food, a bed, and a bathroom to take bath in the last seven days. The lawyer has claimed that there are a lot of male bodyguards who often surround Aaliya. There are CCTV installed in the house as well.