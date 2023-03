Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a statement online reacting to the claims and allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Well, Nawaz has countered that she abandoned her children and accused her of blackmailing her to get his money and using his kids as hostages. After Nawazuddin released his version through a statement, Aaliya took a screenshot of the same and shared it on her Instagram handle. She said that she will share her truth soon and she has now shared a lot of things on her Instagram account. From bank statements to WhatsApp chats and also an audio recording of her and Nawaz's conversation. Aaliya Siddiqui has also made some shocking claims as well. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas shares audio file alleging the actor beat his staff boys [View Tweet]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife shares WhatsApp chat, bank statements and more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been making headlines in Entertainment News for their nasty court battle of divorce. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have made some allegations against each other. Nawazuddin dropped a single statement in response to all the claims made by Aaliya. And now, Aaliya has reacted to the same by sharing screenshots of her WhatsApp messages in which she is seen asking Nawazuddin for money. She also shared multiple bank statements and also screenshots of her overseas account balance. It seems Aaliya is claiming that she has no money. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut once again supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife; says, 'Silence doesn’t always gives us peace'

Aaliya Siddiqui shares an audio recording of her and Nawazuddin's conversation over daughter Shora

After sharing the multiple images on her Instagram account claiming them to be the proofs she has, Aaliya also released a formal response to all the claims of Nawazuddin that he made in his statement. Aaliya also questioned Nawazuddin for sending their young adult daughter Shora alone with his manager to Dubai. She also accused Nawazuddin's manager of hugging Shora multiple times and inappropriately despite her expressed objections. Aaliya also released an audio recording in which she is seen telling him that he cannot send their daughter with someone like that. She says that he needed to ask her first before sending Shora alone with his manager, named Anup. Nawazuddin is heard saying that he trusts his manager and that he is looking after his work as well. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks his silence on wife Aaliya's accusations of leaving his kids and her homeless; says, 'People are really enjoying my character assassination'

Check out the Instagram posts of Aaliya Siddiqui against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui's divorce news got out a couple of years ago and it has only gone downhill ever since. Some people in the comments section have called her Amber Heard of Nawazuddin's life.