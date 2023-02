Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui are fighting a legal battle. The two had been separated and got back together a couple of years ago. Later on, Aaliya Siddiqui accused Nawaz's family of domestic violence and harassment. They are fighting a legal battle and the case has been the talk of the town for a while now. Not just Aaliya and her lawyer, but even Nawzauddin's family have accused her of a lot of things. Nawazuddin has not spoken up about the matter yet. Recently, Aaliya's lawyer revealed that a house help has been stranded in Dubai and Nawazuddin is not helping her come back home. There are fresh developments on the matter. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's lawyer shares video of house help stranded in Dubai; shares more shocking details

Nawazuddin's secretary threatening the house help, Sapna?

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made it to Entertainment News when Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee shared a video of the house help named Sapna stranded in Dubai. The house help was teary-eyed and wanted to return home. Thereafter, reports surfaced stating that Nawazuddin's team had been helping her to get back home. But now, fresh reports have surfaced wherein Aaliya's lawyer has now claimed that the Haddi and Jogira Sara Rara actor's secretary and a representative by the name of Bharat have issued criminal threats to Sapna.

In a shocking turn of events, the lawyer claimed that Nawaz's secretary and the other person have been indirectly telling Sapna to clear Nawaz's name in the matter. They have claimed to provide her with tickets and money provided she drops his name. Aaliya's lawyer has claimed that under such circumstances, it is deemed as the secretary is directly getting instructions from his employer, in this case, Nawaz, the lawyer told ETimes.

@Nawazuddin_S your secretary Mr. Anup & another representative Mr. Bharat are is issuing criminal threats to Sapna on your behalf & in your name. Do take note of the same on immediate basis. Any such threats will be reported to Dubai Police & Indian authorities. https://t.co/k5HqNakHhr — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 20, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help makes shocking claims

The lawyer Rizwan also shared a picture of Sapna's ID card in which it is seen that her occupation has been named Sales Manager. The house help's video that he shared saw her talking about having no food or money. Nawazuddin got support from Kangana Ranaut who claimed that Aaliya is at fault and that she has been bullying Nawaz and his mother.