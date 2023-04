Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been fighting a nasty court battle against each other for a long time. But now, they have decided to settle things. Nawazuddin will take back the defamation case he filed against Aaliya. And now, with the divorce settlement they both are battling for the custody of their children. Aaliya Siddiqui with her kids Shora and Yaani were seen at the Bombay High Court today. Earlier today, Aaliya expressed her dismay over Nawazuddin demanding the custody of their children. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with wife Aaliya, latter claims 'divorce will happen' as actor files for kids' custody [REPORT]

Aaliya Siddiqui questions Nawazuddin Siddiqui's demand for children's custody

Aaliya and Nawazuddin have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for the court cases. A lot has been said about Nawaz by Aaliya. The Haddi actor only dropped a single piece of statement alleging that people are rejoicing in his personal turmoil. The actor has been concerned about the education of his children in Dubai. And now, Aaliya has questioned the demand for custody. Aaliya says it is impossible since the kids have been with her since their birth. She claims that the kids don't want to go to their father.

Aaliya claims Nawaz was an absent father

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Aaliya shares that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would come and meet the kids but did not give their enough time. Aaliya claims that the kids don't know what kind of relationship kids share with their fathers. Aaliya says that Shora is 13 and has seen how things have turned ugly between her and Nawazuddin. Aaliya also claims that whenever she asks Shora if she wants to live with her father, she would insist, saying no. On the other hand, Yaani knows that Nawazuddin is his father but he doesn't know what is father's love and presence. "My kids have not met him in the last 10 months. He wants to meet but kids say no. I am not telling them not to meet their father," Aaliya says, reports the portal. She claims she wants only sukoon now and not anyone's money.

Aaliya was spotted outside the Bombay High Court with Shora and Yaani but she politely refused to answer the question from anyone.