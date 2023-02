The sordid saga of marital crisis in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's life is unravelling in twisted ways. His wife Aaliya Siddiqui has made an Insta video. She has alleged that the actor wants to steal her kids. She says that he is an indifferent father and has never showered any affection on the kids. She told ETimes that the actor falsely said they were in a live-in while she is married to him till three months back. This is not the first time trouble has erupted in his life. The couple patched up after she fell sick during the lockdown. He looked after her and his children. Also Read - Avneet Kaur is the epitome of sensuality in a blue cotton saree [View Pics]

She has said that he never acknowledged the presence of his son. The lady said she was disturbed after his mother said that their son Yanni was illegitimate. It seems Shora, their daughter is in Dubai with his manager. She is studying there. Aaliya said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brainwashed their daughter to become an actor. She said he has Hollywood aspirations for her. The lady said she wants her kids with her. It seems their son told her that Nawazuddin Siddiqui never showered him with any fatherly love. The actor was seen with his daughter at Mumbai airport some days back.

She said he has filed for divorce though she has not signed the papers. Nawazuddin Siddiqui told people not to judge seeing what is happening in the media. He said he was aware of why his wife was filing charges as she has been doing. The actor and his wife got a directive from High Court to amicably solve issues relating to the children. It seems the kids came to India with his wife in November 2022. Their school in Dubai wants to rusticate them as they are not attending classes. The actor said their education is his priority.