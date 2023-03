Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are fighting a really nasty court battle. Both Aaliya and Nawazuddin's family have levelled a list of shocking allegations against each other. Aaliya Siddiqui has been sharing videos and pictures on her Instagram account ever since she and Nawaz have been embroiled in their legal fight. And it has taken a very shocking turn. It was previously reported and seen in the videos that Aaliya has been living in Nawazuddin’s Andheri Bungalow. And as per Aaliya’s claims, they have been thrown out of their house now. Aaliya recorded and shared a video of herself and her two kids. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother shares the actor has a habit of abandoning; reveals if he has disowned his son

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya claims Nawazuddin threw them out

In a new video shared by Aaliya Siddiqui on her Instagram account, she is seen on the streets with her two kids, Shora and Yaani. The little one is hugging her while Shora is seen crying, unable to face the camera. Aaliya pans the camera towards Shora who is crying, her back to the camera. She reveals she has come from Nawaz's bungalow. They have been thrown out and told that they cannot live in the bungalow.

Aaliya revealed that she had stepped outside to meet the office bearers at Versova Police Station only to be called back urgently. She met with a ghastly site wherein her kids were both out of the house with guards posted outside who refused to let them in. Aaliya penned a lengthy and heartbreaking note in which she accused Nawaz of being a cruel person who left his innocent kids on the road. Aaliya revealed that one of their relatives took them in. She also shared videos of the same as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui's case has bee grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day.

Watch the videos of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Previously, Aaliya filed a case of rape against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawaz's brother Shamas also accused him of not supporting him during tough times. He claimed that while he has not disowned his kids, he is known for abandoning his near and dear ones.