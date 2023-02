Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are fighting a nasty battle. They have been making it to the news for their updates on the case. Aaliya has levelled certain allegations and so have Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family members on Aaliya. The latter has been living in a hall of their bungalow and even her kids are with her. She revealed that they haven't been given access to a kitchen or food and other basic facilities. That's not it, there are guards that have been posted around her. Even CCTV cameras are installed now. Aaliya Siddiqui has now penned a lengthy note and shared a video of her talk with Nawazuddin. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya's lawyer makes shocking claims; alleges harassment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya shares a video

Entertainment News has been full of updates about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and their ugly court case. And now, Aaliya has shared a lengthy note with a video and some pics of some documents as proof. She wishes to get justice and is seeking divorce from Nawazuddin. In the video, we see Aaliya and Nawazzuddin bickering over their son. Aaliya claims that Nawaz has refused to acknowledge their secondborn as their child. Aaliya is heard talking about some agreement in which she is mentioned as his wife while Nawazuddin is heard talking about their live-in relationship. Also Read - Saindhav: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut with Venkatesh Daggubati goes on floor; check glimpses of muhrat shoot

Watch Nawazuddin and Aaliya's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Aaliya pens a lengthy note

In her note, Aaliya regrets giving her 18 years to a man who never valued her. She revealed she met Nawaz in 2004 and they were in a live-in relationship. Nawazuddin would live in Charkop Mhada. Aaliya revealed that Nawazuddin didn't have money for food either and hence, she and Nawaz's brother would take care of expenses. Aaliya talked about her first delivery and how she gifted him a car by selling her flat given to her by her mother. Aaliya has said that he has changed and has become inhuman. She said that Nawazuddin has always disrespected his ex girlfriends and his ex-wife. She talked about how he is disowning their second child and calls it respectful. Also Read - Satish Shah’s retort on how can he afford first class tickets at Heathrow airport wins hearts; here's a look at celebs who faced racism abroad

Nawazuddin halted the shoot and came to take Shora for visa work but Aaliya refused to send her daughter with him. Aaliya claims that Shora and she are citizens of Dubai and they don't require any such procedure.