Aaliya Siddiqui the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant. She was eliminated rather early. The lady who is also a film producer has given an interview to a leading channel. In a clip that is on Reddit, she says she feels Nawazuddin Siddiqui is wrong to discuss his multiple affairs in public. Fans will remember how he spoke about his one-night stand with a waitress in New York City, and the entire chapter about actress Niharika Singh in his biography. The actress who worked with him in Miss Lovely has later slammed him as sexually repressed and said he had sense of toxic male entitlement.

Aaliya Siddiqui in the video interview to ABP channel says that Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not do the right things by talking about all this. She said a lot of famous successful men have dalliances with women but they keep it to themselves. Aaliya said their daughter Shora is now a teen, and such stories about her father could impact her young mind. She said he should have been a more responsible father. Aaliya Siddiqui also talks about Sunita Rajwar. The actress was also in a relationship with him for some time. Aaliya Siddiqui says in the video that his details of his personal life caused much damage to Sunita Rajwar.

Sunita Rajwar had later said that she did not leave him because he was a struggler but because of his cheap thinking. It seems she found out that he was discussing intimate details of their relationship with other people. Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she is quite happy with her Italian boyfriend. It seems he has brought the feel-good factor in her life. Under this post, netizens have said that makers might have eliminated her soon so that she does not talk much about Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the show. It is a known fact that he is on good terms with Salman Khan. Their kids, Shora and Yanni were with the actor who took them to Paris where he was shooting.