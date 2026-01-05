Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor won't just RETURN as...; Co-producer Deepak Mukut REVEALS actor will also...

The 2001 released movie Nayak: The Real Hero is still one of the most talked-about films of Anil Kapoor. In this, he played the role of a common man struggling because of system. After 25 years, producer Deepak Mukut has confirmed its sequel.

Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular actors and producers. In 1979, with a minor part in Umesh Mehra's film Hamare Tumhare, he kicked off his movie career. He showed his power of acting and versatility in different roles, thus winning audiences.

What is special about Nayak 2?

Now, big and exciting news has emerged regarding this film. According to reports, Anil Kapoor, in collaboration with filmmaker Deepak Mukut, has acquired the rights to the film Nayak. Not only that, but a sequel to this political cult classic, Nayak 2, is also in the works. Notably, Anil Kapoor will not only be a producer but will also be seen acting in the film once again. This news has thrilled fans, who have been waiting for a sequel for a long time.

Who held the copyright of the Nayak: The Real Hero film?

Deepak Mukut, who was previously the sole producer of the Nayak film, has confirmed this news. He stated that he and Anil Kapoor will now jointly produce Nayak 2. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepak Mukut said that several discussions are currently underway regarding the film, and it would be premature to say much more at this point. He also clarified that Anil Kapoor will definitely be acting in the film. In his words, "He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on."

What did Nayak: The Real Hero’s producer say?

In another interview with Bombay Times, Deepak Mukut described Nayak 2 as a legacy project. He said that almost 25 years have passed since the film's release, and every film has its right time. According to him, now feels like the right time to continue this story. He said, "It is a legacy project. It's been almost 25 years. Every film has its own destiny. When the time comes, it happens. And we realised it is a good time to do it now. Once the script is locked and everything is fixed, only then will the film begin.”

Anil Kapoor about Nayak 2

However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor himself is quite excited about Nayak 2. A source revealed that Anil Kapoor is well aware that Nayak has become a political cult film over time. He fully understands the love he has received from the audience and believes that this story has tremendous potential for a sequel.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



