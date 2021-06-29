Nayanthara is in no hurry to make her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next? Deets inside

has been in the news ever since it was reported that SRK and Atlee would be coming together in a mega project, although nothing was officially announced. Earlier, it was being said that SRK and could reunite for a fourth time in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee. And now rumours have been doing the rounds of the industry that south star Nayanthara would be making her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next. But it seems like these rumours are far from the truth. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

According to one of Nayanthara's directors quoted by Subhash K Jha has said that the actress is in no hurry to do a pan-India film without being sure of her role being substantial. "She is in no hurry to do a Bollywood film. Of course, she will do one, but the role has to justify her presence. She has not said yes to the Atlee project. I think he is still writing it. Once he completes the script, only then would we know if her presence in justified by the script. Until then, it is just a rumour," read the statement.

The reports suggest that Atlee's upcoming film is tentatively titled Sanki and it is slated to be an all-out commercial entertainer. Atlee and Nayanthara had earlier worked together in their 2019 film Bigil which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Atlee is among the most successful new-age Tamil filmmakers. The 33-year-old has directed Tamil superstar Vijay in consecutive blockbusters, Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019).

SRK was last seen in the self-produced 2018 release, Zero, co-starring and , and directed by Aanand L. Rai. He is currently shooting for Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and in the lead. will also be seen doing an extended cameo in the film.