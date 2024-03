Nayanthara is ruling million hearts and after making her Bollywood debut with Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan she has been the most loved South Indian actress in Bollywood after Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva has been right now grabbing eyeballs with her latest appearance in a popular endorsement and fans are stunned to see the star enthralled. Many are wondering if she is the new face of the grand that has been promoted by Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif over the years. Soon after her marriage, Katrina Kaif flew to Maldives to shoot for this grand, but this year seems like she has been replaced by the Jawan diva. Nayanthara looks beautiful in the ad and the actress shared this video on her Instagram account with the caption that reads, " I was and still am lost in the messy experience of having Slice!". Also Read - Nayanthara jets off on a vacation with Vignesh Shivan and the boys amid trouble in relationship rumours

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Nayanthara patches up with hubby Vignesh Shivan after dropping a cryptic post that started her divorce rumours?

Watch the video of Nayanthara stealing thunder in the new endorsement as she replaces Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

is one of the most influential divas in Bollywood and replacing her in the endorsement is a big deal, it shows that Nayanthara is ready to explore new things and make her position in the town, the lady superstar fans are quite thrilled with her being the brand new face for this huge and popular brand.

We wonder if Katrina will continue to be the face of the same brand after Nayanthara comes on board or has already ended her contract. On the professional front, Katrina was last seen Merry Christmas along with Jawan actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film didn't work well at the box office but Kat managed to steal the attention with her acting skills. For now the actress hasn't yet made an announcement of her upcoming projects yet

Watch the video of Nayanthara.