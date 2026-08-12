Nayanthara steals the spotlight in Tamannaah Bhatia’s jewellery, gets the sweetest reaction

By: BollywoodLife | Published: August 12, 2026 9:52 PM IST





Nayanthara has always had a way of making people take notice, and her latest public appearance was no different. The Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema attended the press conference for her upcoming film in a rich orange saree that was equal parts elegant and striking. But while the saree naturally caught attention, it was her jewellery that ended up becoming a talking point. Nayanthara chose pieces from Tamannaah Bhatia's fine jewellery line, including the Rondelle Baguette Necklace, an 18K yellow gold design set with 665 baguette cut natural diamonds, and the Orb Bracelet, featuring 361 round natural diamonds set in warm 18K yellow gold. Neither piece was overly flashy, but together they added just the right amount of sparkle to the look.

The jewellery worked with the saree just right. The necklace sat neatly against the neckline, while the bracelet added a subtle touch of shine every time she moved. Nayanthara also wore a Tapered Baguette ring featuring 84 baguette cut natural diamonds in polished 18K yellow gold, a Slim Orb Bracelet with 352 round natural diamonds set in 14K yellow gold, and a Grooved Gold Band featuring 24 natural round diamonds. The overall look was a good example of how fine jewellery can make an outfit feel more elevated without taking away from the person wearing it. And Nayanthara herself was clearly moved by the experience of wearing it. Taking to her social media, she shared a sweet note for Tamannaah, writing: "My dear Tammmyyy @tamannaahspeaks I was absolutely beaming with pride wearing the jewellery you created ❤️ So, so proud of you, my friend. Seeing you grow, create, and turn your dreams into something so beautiful makes my heart so full ❤️ lots n lots of love to you.??! Tamannaah, resharing the message, responded with equal warmth: "It's inexplicable joy to see you make the jewels shine the brightest, love you and so excited for you and the release ❤️❤️❤️"

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The exchange between the two says as much about the jewellery as any review could. After Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara is the latest major actress to be seen wearing pieces from the line - and what is interesting is that all three come from very different corners of the industry with very different personal styles. Yet Tamannaah's jewellery fits seamlessly into each of their looks, which suggests the brand is finding its footing well beyond the celebrity label it started with. The designs are increasingly being chosen by women who know exactly what they want to wear and why. And if Nayanthara's latest appearance and the warmth of what she wrote to go with it, is anything to go by, the brand is clearly starting to make its mark in some very influential circles.

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