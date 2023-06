Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today. Months after their marriage, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their twin sons - Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy. Also Read - Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Kumar’s AK62 gets a title on his special day; all you need to know about the upcoming new movie

On the special occasion, Vignesh shared a bunch of pictures of wife Nayanthara with their twin baby boys. The trio looks super adorable. Alongside, the director also penned a sweet note to celebrate the year, which has been filled with a lotta moments. Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks and testing times.” Also Read - AK 62: Director Vignesh Shivan breaks silence on being replaced from Ajith Kumar starrer

Vignesh Shivan's special post

He started the post with lyrics from the song Kannaana Kanne, of his 2015 film . He wrote, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy. 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates so much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested!” Also Read - Jawan star Nayanthara gets extremely angry on a fan for clicking her pics; threatens to break mobile phone [Watch viral video]

Vignesh stated that the strength given by the family makes all the difference and he is blessed with the best of people.

“Blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that's needed for hustlers like me. Thank you for the wonderful clicks, Joseph Radhik,” the director added.

Vignesh Shivan also had a short message for trolls and hate comments. He wrote, “PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, maybe you should try to ignore positivity (sic).”

While announcing the birth of their baby boys, Vignesh shared several pictures of newborn sons. "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.”

In the frames, Nayanthara and Vignesh are seen kissing the tiny feet of their children.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9.