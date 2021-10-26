'NCB could arrest Ananya Panday, she should not go to their office till Aryan Khan's bail'; advises KRK

Yesterday, Ananya Panday did not go to the NCB office for her third round of questioning. She was called at around 11 am in the morning. The actress said she could not attend the questioning as she had some personal commitments. Now, Kamaal R Khan has a word of advice for Ananya Panday. He feels that she should go there till Aryan Khan gets bail. He feels that the NCB might just arrest her on the basis of the chats. This is what he tweeted, "Today #AnanyaPandey didn’t go to #NCB office for questioning and she did 100% correct thing. Because today, Samir Dawood Wankhede could have arrested her. She must remain underground till #AryanKhan gets bail." Also Read - No bail for Aryan Khan: Bombay HC hearing to continue tomorrow

Today #AnanyaPandey didn’t go to #NCB office for questioning and she did 100% correct thing. Because today, Samir Dawood Wankhede could have arrested her. She must remain underground till #AryanKhan gets bail. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 25, 2021

Last week, the NCB raided the house of Ananya Panday and seized two phones and a laptop. There are some chats where drugs like weed and cocaine are allegedly mentioned. She has said that they are years old and she does not remember them. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are close buddies since childhood. The young actress went with her dad, actor Chunky Pandey to the NCB office and apparently cried in the car. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won't get bail'; family friend makes revelations about grim mood at Mannat

It was reported that NCB head Sameer Wankhede scolded her for coming late at the headquarters on Friday. He told her it was a government agency and not a production office. Maharashtra's NCP member Nawab Malik has claimed that this is a systematic targeting of celebrities and some alleged corrupt officials are running an extortion racket. The Aryan Khan drug case has been rather dirty all along. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez and more: 9 Celebs who got caught in the ED and NCB net in 2021 so far