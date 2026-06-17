NCW STEPS in as Gurugram police file case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra aftee viral '370 Biryani' joke

Read further to know everything as Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over the viral "370 Biryani" stand-up clip, following a complaint from the National Commission for Women.

NCW STEPS in as Gurugram police file case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra aftee viral '370 Biryani' joke

Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against comedians Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra after a “370 Biryani” stand-up clip lit up social media and drew sharp criticism. The move came quickly, right after the National Commission for Women filed a complaint over the video’s content.

What Happened In The Show

It all started with a crowd-work bit at one of More’s shows. Jangra was just an audience member who jumped in and shared a story about dating a girl. But some of Jangra’s comments set off a wave of outrage online. Viewers slammed the exchange as derogatory and offensive to women. The video went viral, and both men, More, who was on stage, and Jangra, who shared the story ended up in the crosshairs.

Police Case And Sections Filed

Police registered the case at DLF Phase-2 station in Gurugram. They're charging the duo under Section 67 of the IT Act (for publishing obscene material online), plus sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which cover obscene acts, harming public decency, and disrespecting women’s dignity. Cops said they acted after the NCW’s complaint and because they saw the viral video themselves. Now, both More and Jangra have been served notices and asked to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities also reached out to social media platforms, asking them to pull the video down and keep it from spreading.

Pranit More and Sejal Pawar apologised.

Himanshu, the ₹370 biryani guy, seems more regretful about going on the show than about the comments themselves.

That said, it is probably time for the country to move on. Now politicians & various groups seem more interested in extracting… pic.twitter.com/zv43MtraYn — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) June 13, 2026

Why NCW Stepped In

Cops say the video raised “serious concerns” about respecting women. The NCW’s complaint argued the comics had gone too far. Now, the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, is watching the probe closely. Police have said that if they confirm anyone broke the law or disrespected women’s dignity, they’ll take strict action.

Jangra Says Story Was Improvised, Issues Apology

Jangra responded on Instagram on June 14. He told his followers, straight up, that he’d exaggerated his story for laughs. “Yeah, I did date a girl, but what I said wasn’t totally true. I improvised on stage.” He admitted his language was out of line and apologized. “I’m really sorry about the words I used. It was just meant for entertainment. I never meant to offend anyone.” Jangra also said he’s been trolled non-stop and has even lost his job. “Now, every time I see my family, I just feel regret and wish I’d never gone to that show,” he said.

A day before, on June 13, Pranit More put out his own apology. He took the blame for letting things go on stage. “Honestly, I deserve this backlash. During crowd work, that guy said some terrible things, but everyone laughed, so I got swept up. It was bad judgment on my part. I’m sorry to anyone hurt by what was said, I gave space for it,” More said.

Not The First Case

This isn’t the duo’s only legal headache. Maharashtra Cyber has also filed a separate case against More, Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar, and others. Again, Section 67 of the IT Act and similar charges are in play for allegedly spreading “obscene” material from the show. Even before this, the Maharashtra government had ordered a review of More’s past comedy videos. Mumbai’s mayor Ritu Tawde went as far as to say that stand-up acts “should be banned” after this controversy.

What Happens Next

For now, both comics have to cooperate with the Gurugram police, and all major platforms are being pressed to delete the video. The whole episode highlights how fast viral crowd-work clips can spiral into police cases, official complaints, and public apologies. These days, it’s not just comedians under the microscope, audience members and venues are in the soup, too. The line between bold comedy and legal mess is getting harder to find.

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