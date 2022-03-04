Neelam Kothari RECALLS undergoing botox on camera: 'People make such a big deal out of it'

The first season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had shocked everyone since Neelam Kothari Soni had decided to get botox done on camera. She had openly admitted to getting facial fillers to look younger and said that her attempt was to help other women who undergo cosmetic surgeries to look a certain way. She feels that people make a big deal out of all these procedures since she has nothing to hide. Also Read - Aarya 2, Money Heist season 5 finale and more: 8 exciting OTT releases that fans are waiting for with bated breath

"I just feel people make such a big deal out of botox and all these procedures. You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. I just feel why not. People take themselves too seriously. What's the big deal? That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much thought? No," Neelam Kothari told Pinkvilla. She further added, "I just told the crew that 'listen, I'm facing the camera. I'm gonna do this for the first time. You guys want to film it?' They grabbed the opportunity. What is there to hide?"

Neelam had earlier said that people often lie about it and hide it. But she feels that there is nothing wrong with going out there and being honest about it. She had also discussed a rumour about her that she was gay. "When I heard about this, I was like, 'Okay, I guess this is how rumours start, out of nowhere'," she had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

The web series chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. While Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor , Seema Khan is married to , Bhavana Pandey is the wife of and Neelam Kothari is married to .