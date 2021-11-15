Yesterday, actress Neelma Kothari shared the sad news of her dad passing away by penning an emotional note along with his pic, which reads, “My dearest, dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen.” Post that we saw many celebs expressing their condolences to Neelam. While wrote, “My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace.” commented, “I’m so, so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul rest in peace.” Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Will miss him. He was a kind gentle soul and I have such great memories of him. May his soul RIP ." Neelam's husband had reshared her post and wrote, "RIP Uncle, you lived your life King size. You shall be missed by all of us." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ananya Panday reveals her birthday parties are SPONSORED, courtesy her parents Chunky and Bhavna

Now, today we saw celebs like Farah Khan Ali, Sussane Khan, Sandeep Sikand, Manasi Joshi Roy, Bhavna Pandey and others arriving at Neelam's Bandra to pay their last respects to actress' late dad.

Known for her roles in films like Ilzaam, Sindoor, , Hatya, Paap Ki Duniya, among others, is also a jewellery designer by profession. She married actor Samir Soni in 2011 and the couple adopted their daughter Ahana in 2013. She was last seen in Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, where she spoke about being skeptical to make her comeback on the silver screen.