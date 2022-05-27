Neena Gupta feels hurt and sad while wishing she was younger now: 'I would have so many opportunities'

, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy drama webseries Panchayat, expressed her heartfelt feelings about being hurt and sad while wishing she was younger now as she is getting lots of opportunities at 62. Also Read - Jitendra Kumar confirms Panchayat Season 3; will Rinki get married to Sachiv Ji; will Pradhan ji and Manju Devi lose in elections?

"I am very grateful and thankful to god that 'der aye durust aaye' but it did come. On the other hand, I sometimes feel very bad and hurt and sad, that I wish I was younger now and then, I would have so many opportunities. Because when I came, there were only films and Doordarshan, so yes, I am very grateful and I really thank god every day that I at least got it," Neena told Times Now in an interview.

Neena recently shared that she is in talks with producers for adapting her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh into a feature film. However, she revealed that it is in the initial stages as she only had her first meeting with the producers recently. She told the media that she hasn't given much thought on who should play her on-screen and also that it's the makers' prerogative. Last year launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the actor wasn't sure about it initially.

From dating West Indies cricketing legend Sir Viv Richards, raising her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own as a singer mother to making a thrilling comeback on the silver screen with Badhaai Do, the veteran actress has had a journey full of challenges that she took in her stride and lived life on her own terms.

In her autobiography, the actress has touched upon many known and unknown aspects of her life like her much-publicised affair with Richards and the media frenzy that surrounded Masaba's birth.

