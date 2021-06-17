Neena Gupta narrates her casting couch experience with a producer who wanted to spend the night with her in his hotel room

's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh has been released and needless to say it has already started making waves in the industry. The book will indeed tell you a bit about the sort of hardships that Neena faced throughout her life while bringing up Masaba as a single mother. Apart from this, Neena has also narrated some of her unpleasant experiences that she had faced during her journey in the industry. Also Read - Neena Gupta REVEALS Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Vivian Richards' child

Narrating one such experience of casting couch with a film producer, Neena said that the person had called her to his hotel room and expected her to spend the night with him. She wrote that the producer had mainly worked in the south film industry. After wrapping up her performance at the Prithvi theatre, Neena went to meet the producer after receiving a call from him. The hotel was nearby and she decided to pay the producer a visit. Also Read - Neena Gupta opens up on how an ex cancelled their wedding ‘at the last minute’; says, ‘He’s happily married and has children now’

When the producer called her to his hotel room, Neena suspected that something was fishy. "My basic instinct told me to not go upstairs. That I should ask him to come down to the lobby instead," she wrote. Fearing of losing an opportunity, Neena eventually went up to his room. He then began talking about how many actors he has launched for hours. And when Neena asked him about her role and decided to leave, the producer told her that he expected she would spend the night with him. Also Read - From The Family Man 3, Asur 2, Little Things 4: New seasons of 8 Indian web series to look forward to

"'So, what's my role, sir?' I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. 'The heroine's friend,' he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. 'Ok ... I have to go now, sir' I said, 'My friends are waiting for me.'....'Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren't you going to spend the night here?' Suddenly, I felt like someone had just poured a bucket of ice water on my head. Khoon sookh gaya (My blood froze)," Neena wrote. The producer then told her that she wasn't being forced to do anything and she ran out.

Neena has also spoken about the trials and tribulations she faced on her movie sets. From leaving her embarrassed by demanding she wore a heavily padded bra for Choli Ke Peeche son in Khalnayak to making her cry in front of the entire crew and consoling her, Neena has revealed it all.