Neena Gupta reacts hilariously to VIRAL pregnancy at 66 rumours: 'There is no Badhaai Ho'

The rumours regarding Neena Gupta's pregnancy began after her appearance at the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Gupta arrived in a saree and posed for photographers on the red carpet. After online videos from the event emerged, social media users started to claim that Gupta's midsection looked like she had a baby bump.

Neena Gupta has responded to the widely circulated "Neena Gupta pregnant at 66?" rumours by strongly denying any pregnancy speculations. The actor used a humorous response to online rumors about her pregnancy after videos from a star-studded party became popular on social media.

Neena Gupta used her best-known movie as a reference to protect herself from the ongoing pregnancy rumors which she faced during her interview with Bollywood Hungama. Gupta said, "This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho." The star reiterated that she is not pregnant and emphasised that the rumours sprang from the way she appeared in specific photos.

Neena Gupta not pregnant?

Gupta explained that the saree fabric selected for the evening event was the reason behind the pregnancy rumours. Gupta stated, "There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event," she explained, before sharing why the conversation still amused her despite being inaccurate.

Also Read Neena Gupta gets affected by trolls slamming her BOLD outfits? Daughter Masaba Gupta makes a BIG revelation

Neena Gupta's strong statement on...

The actor added another statement that went viral on the internet. Gupta said, "But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation." Her reaction transformed a rumour into a statement about shifting perspectives on motherhood, age, and choice in Indian entertainment discourse.

How did the pregnancy rumours start?

The rumours regarding Neena Gupta's pregnancy began after her appearance at the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Gupta arrived in a saree and posed for photographers on the red carpet. After online videos from the event emerged, social media users started to claim that Gupta's midsection looked like she had a baby bump.

The images faced questioning online for two days until a message became popular, which asked about the authenticity of the news. The user wrote, “Is this for real? Pregnant at 66! Seeing news since two days about her pregnancy at the age of 66! Don't know if it's real or fake but her tummy doesn't look normal!”

When that remark was combined with Gupta's video, it sparked further discussion and interest.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more