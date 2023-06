Neena Gupta has always been a strong advocate of speaking her mind. Brave and bold, the Masaba Masaba actress often hits the headlines for her unabashed opinions. Even in the trailer of her upcoming Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2, her unorthodox character became the focal point amongst the masses. While Neena Gupta is not new to intimate scenes in films, the actress recently opened up about her first on-screen kiss experience, which led her to rinse her mouth with Dettol. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tammannah Bhatia's boyfriend Vijay Varma inspires her to pick this new hobby

Neena Gupta speaks about first on-screen kiss

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Neena Gupta recalled working with the late actor Dilip Dhawan in the 1993 television series Dillagi. Recalling her "first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene" on national television, Neena Gupta revealed that she was quite nervous before the shot and failed to get some sleep the previous night.

The 64-year-old shared that although she was not ready for the kiss scene, she convinced her to just "go through with it." "It wasn't like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn't really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn't ready," Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta washed her mouth with Dettol after her first on-screen kiss

After the completion of the scene, Neena Gupta disclosed that she wasted no time rinsing her mouth with Dettol, as executing the kissing scene turned out to be very “difficult” for her. "It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some people can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it,” recounted the actress. Unfortunately, Neena Gupta’s ordeal went in vain, as the particular scene was removed from the television show later on. Besides Neena Gupta and Dilip Dhawan, Dillagi also starred Irrfan Khan, Kalpana Iyer, and Meenakshi Martins.

Lust Stories 2

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be playing an important role in Lust Stories 2. The four-part anthology is directed by four eminent filmmakers, namely R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, and Tillotama Shome are a part of the ensemble cast in this Netflix production. Lust Stories 2 has started streaming today, June 29.

Neena Gupta upcoming projects

On the work front, Neena Gupta has joined hands with director Najeem Koya, for an upcoming Malayalam-language web series, 1000 Babies, which is expected to hit the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar.