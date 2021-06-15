Neena Gupta REVEALS Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Vivian Richards' child

It is known that was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the eighties. They share a daughter, Masaba Gupta who is today a successful fashion designer. Neena's father helped raise her daughter as a single mother and turned out to be her backbone during the most crucial time of my life. But before Masaba was born, filmmaker, actor and her close friend had offered to marry her saying that she can say that the child is his. Also Read - Neena Gupta opens up on how an ex cancelled their wedding ‘at the last minute’; says, ‘He’s happily married and has children now’

"Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing," read an excerpt from Neena's biography Sach Kahun Toh.

Earlier, Neena had opened up about looking after a baby all alone and balancing a busy work schedule as an actor. She said that it was tough for her at one point of life. So, when she got married to Vivek Mehra in her early 50s, she decided to go easy with her schedule.

"At that time when I got married I had worked like a dog, especially in television, which was tough for me. Looking after a baby alone and work was very tough for me. So, I said, ‘now I'm married, I will live a comfortable life, I'll go to the parlour, I'll go for a massage, which I never did for many many years, I will cook -- I like cooking -- I will look after (daughter) Masaba, I will give her more time'," Neena had recalled the phase in life when she had no work.

The actress said she slowly "realised that it was not going to work because people, including my husband and my daughter, started taking me for granted". So, she started making calls and looking out for work.

Talking about raising Masaba as a single parent, Neena had said, "It was very hard. It was harder than I imagined. I feel it was wrong because a child needs both the parents to be around, and they need quality time. They need a lot of time and I feel that if I didn't have to earn money, Masaba would have been even better. People used to think I have shifted to Delhi after my marriage with Vivek because he is from Delhi -- that I don't work anymore, and I was wondering ‘why am I not getting good offers'. So, one day I went to a director's house, and as I was entering her assistant came and she said, ‘Hi, when did you come to Mumbai?' I realised that this was the problem. People thought I had shifted to Delhi. I was very frustrated and angry."