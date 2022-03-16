Bollywood actresses often get judged for their choices of clothes. Recently, , , and many others were trolled by the netizens for wearing 'revealing' outfits. While these trolls often get away for their nasty comments, veteran actress has now decided to teach them a lesson. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Balika Vadhu, Anupamaa, Saans and more: 7 TV shows that offered a real take on women's issues

The 62-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram wherein she was seen wearing a dress with a plunging neckline. Hitting out at trolls, Neena said, "Mujhe yeh isliye post karna hai kyuki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pehente hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai, toh woh aise hi hote hai...bekar ke. main bata du maine Sanskrit mein MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekhkar kisiko judge nahi karna chahiyhe, troll karne waalo samjh lo (I want to post this because I feel those who troll believe that people who wear sexy clothes like I am wearing right now are good for nothing. But, I' must tell you that I have MPhil in Sanskrit and have done much more in my life. Never judge someone on the basis of what they choose to wear. Dear trolls, you must understand this)." Her video received a thumbs up from , , Gajrao Rao and others. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS about her first meeting with Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan [Exclusive]

Neena has been through a lot of struggles as a single mother in her younger days. She had earlier shared the difficulties she faced to bring up Masaba as a child. "I wanted a nice family, wanted my child's father to be with her...wanted the child's father's relatives to be with us. But everybody makes their decisions...when you are young you do certain things. Parents constantly tell you that the future will be like this. But you don't listen. I also didn't listen, Masaba also didn't listen. Nobody listens at that age. But, I feel over strictness is very bad from the parent's side - which my mother did which made me kind of run away and rebel. On managing all by herself after the child," she had said on the new season of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri. Also Read - Dia Mirza to Neha Dhupia: 8 Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before getting married

Neena Gupta was last seen in Dial 100.