Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the World Athletics Championships final held at Budapest, Hungary on Sunday night by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts on Monday morning to hail Neeraj's achievement and hailed him for making India proud.

Bollywood celebs hail Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win at World Athletics Championships

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of Neeraj Chopra from the tournament and wrote, "So proud of you @neeraj_chopra (gold medal and Indian flag emoji) #WorldChampion." Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of Neeraj holding his gold medal and wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WORLD CHAMPION @neeraj_chopra #Proud."

Kay Kay Menon too reacted to Neeraj's big win and wrote, "Our Golden Boy does it again!! #NeerajChopra becomes the 1st Indian to win a Gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships Heartiest Congratulations!"

Our Golden Boy does it again!! #NeerajChopra becomes the 1st Indian to win a Gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships Heartiest Congratulations! ????? pic.twitter.com/vqvYgZz6cc — KayKay Menon?? (@kaykaymenon02) August 27, 2023

Vicky Kaushal shared multiple pictures of Neeraj from over the years where he won the gold medal at at the Olympics 2021, Diamond League 2022, and the World Athletics Championships 2023, and wrote, "Absolute LEGEND!!!" Abhishek Bachchan too shared a picture of Neeraj and wrote, “Once again, @neeraj_chopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men's javelin throw competition at the #World Athletics Championships."

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations @neeraj_chopra! This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India.” Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Undoubtedly the biggest of all times."

What Neeraj Chopra said about his big win

In a virtual interview, Neeraj was asked what’s next on his wish list, given that he has won major medals in the past few years. “There is a saying that throwers have no finish line. The best thing is that we have our javelin. We can always push ourselves. I may have won a lot of medals but the motivation is to throw farther and farther,” the athlete said as per a report in PTI.

He further added that he will work harder, push himself to win more medals for India. “If other Indians join me on the podium next time, that will be great,” Neeraj added.