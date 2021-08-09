Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; netizens predict Akshay Kumar will do his biopic – spark MEMEFEST

India ended it's Tokyo Olympics campaign on a huge high, with no less than a gold medal courtesy 23-year old Neeraj Chopra, who registered the best distance at the end of the 'javelin throw' event. This also ensured that Tokyo 2020 ended up being India's best ever haul at the Olympics, with seven medals – one gold, two silver and three bronze. No sooner than Neeraj Chopra had bagged the gold medal – only India's second individual gold at an Olympic event and the first in athletics – that congratulatory messages began flooding social medial both form common folk and the who's who of the country. Akshay Kumar was also among those who heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt on shooting with veteran actress Rekha, Akshay Kumar shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote: "It's a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations. @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 ." Check out his tweet below:

It’s a GOLD ?Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Now, Akshay's penchant for patriotic movies is well known, and especially considering that he's headlined a movie titled Gold in 2018, about India's first Olympic gold (in hockey) as an independent nation, netizens were quick to turn his tweet into a memefest, suggesting that he's next biopic / patriotic movie, whichever way you'd prefer to look at it, to star in. Check out the most hilarious Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Chopra memes here...

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@rishi01jee) August 7, 2021

Akshay kumar and John Abraham fighting with each other for who gonna make a biopic on #NeerajChopra #goldmedal pic.twitter.com/RpqW0O6l4z — sarcastic. banda_69?? (@MOHDADIL7183) August 7, 2021

Next biopic ? pic.twitter.com/FlZKHIGqnb — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) August 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar on the way to announce " Gold Once Again : The Neeraj Chopra Story" :#NeerajChopra #Gold pic.twitter.com/JdbNUr7x4d — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar to play the role of Javelin in the new movie

Neeraj Ek Gold Katha pic.twitter.com/HUC7dTggKe — Ritushree ? (@QueerNaari) August 7, 2021

So, do you think this could actually happen? Akshay Kumar starring as Neeraj Chopra in a film about the athlete winning the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? Tweet and