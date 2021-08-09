Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; netizens predict Akshay Kumar will do his biopic – spark MEMEFEST

After Neeraj Chopra won only India's second individual gold at an Olympic event and the first in athletics, congratulatory messages began flooding social medial both form common folk and the who's who of the country. Akshay Kumar was also among those who heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra, which netizens quickly turned into a memefest.