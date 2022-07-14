Neetu Chandra reveals she was offered Rs 25 lakh to play a businessman’s salaried wife; talks about being jobless despite working in 13 National Award winning films

Now, this is shocking! Bollywood actresses often open up the dearth of work in Bollywood. But this revelation made by actress Neetu Chandra is shocking and heartbreaking. Neetu Chandra in her interaction with the media opened he heart out and revealed that she has been jobless for quite a time now and is looking for work. Along with this she even spilt the beans of being offered rupees 25 lakh per month to play a businessman's salaried wife. Yes, you read it right! Also Read - Emergency First Look: Kangana Ranaut flawlessly turns into former PM Indira Gandhi; impressed netizens say, 'same to same'

Neetu Chandra was in tears while talking about the failure story, " Meri story Ek successful actor ki failure story hai (My story is a failure story of a successful actor). Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I have no work. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me ₹25 lakh per month and that I have to become his salaried wife. I neither have money nor work. I've become worried, I feel unwanted here after doing so much work."

My confidence is shattered

She even added about being rejected in an audition so that her confidence shatters, " Ek casting director, kaafi bada Naam hai but main naam nahi bolna chahrahi hun, audition ke time pe hi Matlab, Ek ghante ke andar use bola (A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take the name, told me within an hour of the audition), 'I am sorry Neetu, this is not working out'. You literally audition me, to reject me taaki aap mera confidence todh sake (so that you can break my confidence)".

Neetu Chandra made her debut in Garam Masala opposite , she later worked in films like Oye Lucky Oye won National Award, Traffic Signal, 13 B with and more. However today she fails to get a single role. No wonder industry is an unpredictable place, sometimes one can lead to now where.