Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan cannot get over the cuteness of their granddaughter Raha Kapoor. The dadi and Nani are often seen posting some or the other things about grandchildren. And the latest post of both Neetu and Soni is proof that they are obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor. Soni Razdan tagged Neetu Kapoor in a post of grandchildren being smarter like their grandmothers where Neetu reposted her story on Instagram and reacted saying absolutely. Indeed we love this cute banter that both Soni and Neetu have online. The post that Soni Razdan shared and tagged Neetu Kapoor read, " All grandchildren are brilliant, beautiful and take after their grandmother." Neetu agreed and wrote, " Absolutely, 100%". Also Read - Raha Kapoor is star guest at cousin Jeh Ali Khan's birthday bash; Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu, Malaika Arora attend [View Pics]

When Neetu Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8, the veteran actress revealed about the little battle between her and Alia Bhatt over what words will Raha speak first, is it Mumma or Dadda. Recalled how Alia had teased her saying that Raha had uttered her first word and it was Mumma, to which she reacted by saying that Raha didn’t say ‘Mumma’, but was asking for ‘Mum mum’ which usually kids say at her age. Neetu Kapoor was also called a typical sass after this revelation on the show.

While seeing the way Ranbir Kapoor has transformed himself after embracing fatherhood it won’t be a surprise to take Papa Ranbir’s name first. Recently the Animal star had stepped out with Raha to attend the birthday bash of Jeh and sent his fans on a massive meltdown as they couldn’t get over the adorable Raha Kapoor. And now we totally understand the obsession of the grandmothers.