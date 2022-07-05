Neetu Kapoor badly trolled for living her life after Rishi Kapoor's demise; ‘Rishi sir kya gaye, ye toh...'

Neetu Kapoor you were right that propel want to see a widow crying and sobbing all the time and if she tries to live her life happily and freely after the loss of their partners she is judged, criticised and shamed. Neetu Kapoor who has overcome the death of her hubby and later veteran actor Rishi Kapoor whom she stood with throughout her life, was there with him as rock roll he was fighting cancer is getting massively trolled and judged for living her life. Also Read - Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan pocketing over Rs 125 crores per film? Check out the jaw-dropping fees of these Indian film superstars

The netizens are happily passing their judgements and point of view on Neetu's life. Recently she made an appearance at the airport where she was in her usual mood and happily spoke to the paparazzi and this happy attitude of Neetu Kapoor wasn't digested well by the netizens and they are judging her as per their understanding.