Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, rang in her 64th birthday today, July 8. She celebrated the occasion with her kids, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in London. Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara also attended the close-knit birthday bash. However, Ranbir's wife-actress Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were missing from the celebration. Hours after her birthday, Neetu Kapoor dropped a lovely picture with her family on Instagram, enjoying the perfect fam-jam moment. She also sent her love to Alia Bhatt and Raha, noting that they were dearly missed.

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with family on birthday

"Beautiful cherished day. Missed Alia Bhatt, Raha ( my loves )" captioned Neetu Kapoor. The picture captured the veteran actress decked up in a bright red, collared dress, sitting on a chair. She rocked her classy-lady look with a pair of black stilettos and subtle accessories.

Ranbir Kapoor’s stylish fit on Neetu Kapoor’s birthday

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a grey blazer, with matching trousers that he paired with a white shirt underneath. He posed for the click, wrapping an arm around his sister Riddhima. Riddhima's husband, Bharat, and daughter Samara were also snapped in the same frame. The family was seen with all smiles.

Alia Bhatt wishes Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Alia Bhatt was quick to swoop into the comments, first dropping a red heart emoji, followed by a “Love youuuuuuuuuu” with some more heart emojis. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan also reacted to the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday have a wonderful day! Loads of love.” Alia Bhatt might have missed the birthday celebration, but she made sure to make Neetu Kapoor feel special by wishing her a happy birthday in the most adorable manner. Dropping a black and white picture of Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt penned, “Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!! Love you oh so much.”

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt upcoming films

Coming on the film front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. She has joined hands with director Milind Dhaimade, for the film Letters To Mr Khanna, touted to be a coming-of-age story. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor’s son and daughter-in-law are also busy with their upcoming films. While Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, scheduled to release on December 1, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.