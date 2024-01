Neetu Kapoor made a smashing appearance on Karan Johar’s show along with Zeenat Aman. And the Kapoor lady was all hearts as she got candid with Karan on the show like never before. And speaking about her granddaughter Raha Kapoor this one statement of Neetu Kapoor hasn’t gone down well with the netizens and they are calling her a typical mother-in-law. In Karan’s show like every mother of a son and an excited grandmother, she claimed that how there is constant chatter of her wanting Raha to call Papa first then Mumma, while Soni Razdon expects her granddaughter to call Mumma first. While in the conversation she revealed how one day Alia told her that Raha said Mama which she strongly denied and said that kids say ‘MumMum’ first. And she didn’t say Mama. Also Read - Suhana Khan in The Archies to Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak: Bollywood actresses who locked lips in their debut films

Watch the video of Neetu Kapoor saying how she wants Raha Kapoor to call Papa first and not Mama.

Many could relate to this statement of Neetu and they are calling it Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani and others are claiming that she is a typical saas to bahu Alia Bhatt. There are several comments for Neetu Kapoor that are making her look like a toxic mother-in-law and are claiming that no matter how modern are educated you are, they are typical saas. Many compared her with Vicky Jain's mom and called her Vicky's mom part 2. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals an adorable detail about Raha Kapoor; shares her marriage tip for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

One user commented, "Modern form of Vicky's mother from bb". Another user added, "I used to like her but now I say what a bit...woman, mother-in-law, so disappointed". One more user added, "She was the one why his previous relationships didn't work. Such toxic control freak.".

Neetu Kapoor was also asked by Karan Johar what she wants Alia and Ranbir to learn from her marriage, to which she said that she doesn’t want them to learn anything from her marriage as today’s generation deals separately with their relationships and every relationship is different. Neetu Kapoor even added that she loves her son immensely and is proud that he is called the superstar but misses spending time with him.

