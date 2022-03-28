Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses we have in the industry. She ruled the silver screens in the 70s and early 80s, and now, she is all set to make a comeback with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars , , and . Recently, Neetu Kapoor attended a wedding and posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing on the track Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag . There are many other ladies on the stage dancing with her, but the actress grabs everyone’s attention with her graceful moves. Also Read - Oscars 2022 Will Smith-Chris Rock row: Throwback video of Neil Nitin Mukesh asking Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan to ‘shut up’ resurfaces

Kapoor captioned the video as, “Beautiful fun wedding.” Well, fans of the actress are going gaga over her wonderful dance. A fan commented, “Neetu ji aap dancing me hmesha se no.1hai.. beautiful lady cool.” Another fan wrote, “The most underrated actress! Always a natural and beautiful performer.” One more fan commented, “Wow… you rocked it!!! “ Check out the video below… Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Will Smith punches Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West reunite for son and more

While fans wait to watch Kapoor on the big screen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actress is all set to judge the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. A few days ago, she had shared the promo of the same, and wrote, “Can't keep calm kyunki aa raha hai Dance Deewane Juniors! Nanhe dance ke sitaaron ke saath hogi Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore!” Marzi Pestonji will be co-judging the show with Kapoor, and even is a part of Dance Deewane Juniors. Also Read - RRR box office collection vs The Kashmir Files box office collection: Anupam Kher starrer continues to hold STRONG against SS Rajamouli TSUNAMI

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film is slated to release on 24th June 2022. Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2013 release in which she had shared screen space with and .