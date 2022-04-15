Neetu Kapoor DEDICATES a picture with Ranbir Kapoor for late hubby Rishi Kapoor; says, 'Kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled'

is finally married to and it was late actor 's the only desire to see his son as a groom. While fate decided otherwise. Last evening Ranbir Kapoor got married to his love of life Alia Bhatt among friends and family at his residence. Their wedding was an intimate affair as they didn't want to do anything grand after Rishi Kapoor's loss. Neetu Kapoor who immensely missed Rishi Kapoor during the wedding festivities shared a picture with son Ranbir Kapoor from his wedding and was dedicated to him. Neetu took to her Instagram and wrote, " This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh; REVEALS how difficult it is to click a perfect family picture

Neetu Kapoor looked the happiest at their son Ranbir's wedding, she did all the rituals as per her wish and is happy that she found the perfect girl for her son in Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor was tight lipped during her son's wedding reports, however on the mehendi day that is April 13, she revealed that the wedding will happen on April 14 at Vastu. While last evening as she posed for the shutterbugs she confirmed that there will be no reception and the wedding festivities is over with the wedding.

Alia and Ranbir looked gorgeous as man and wife. After the wedding, they even came together and posed for the photographers. Later Ranbir picked Alia in his arms and sent a mass meltdown to his fans. Ranalia's fans couldn't stop gushing over them. Indeed they looked the most GORGEOUS couple ever. Reportedly the couple took only 4 pheras, Alia's half brother Rahul Bhatt revealed this information to the media, he said, "He (the pandit) explained the significance of each here. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record". Ranbir and Alia, thank you for making us believe in fairy tale once again.